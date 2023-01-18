EUR/USD rebounds from earlier lows near 1.0770 on Wednesday. The next up barrier of note remains at the YTD high at 1.0874. EUR/USD reverses three consecutive daily pullbacks and regains the 1.0800 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside comes 1.0874 - January 18, 2023
- When are US monthly Retail Sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD? - January 18, 2023
- Cash Dollar Sell Rate 40.6222 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 39.9609 UAH/USD On Wednesday - January 18, 2023