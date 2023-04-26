EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and clings to strong daily gains near 1.1050 in the early American session on Wednesday. Despite the upbeat Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bouncing around the price of $1.10 - April 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside comes the YTD high - April 26, 2023
- Could EUR/USD move to the 1,1184 level? - April 26, 2023