EUR/USD bulls struggle to keep the reins, posting minor gains during three-day winning streak. Looming bear cross, multiple failures to cross one-month-old horizontal resistance challenge Euro buyers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Impending Bear Cross, dilemma about ECB, Fed test Euro bulls below 1.1025 hurdle - August 10, 2023
- EUR/USD forecast to hit 1.1200 - August 10, 2023
- Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to? - August 10, 2023