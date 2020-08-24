EUR/USD edged higher on Monday amid some renewed selling around the USD. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. The 1.1855 area might cap gains ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Intraday uptick could target 200-hour SMA, around 1.1840-45 region - August 24, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Struggling to recover for three good reasons, set to resume falls? - August 24, 2020
- EUR/USD: Three factors keeping the pressure - August 24, 2020