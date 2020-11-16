EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout backs further upside

EUR/USD bulls extend control for the third straight day. Inverses head-and-shoulders in play on 1H chart, eyes on 1.1900. Bullish crossover spotted but RSI well above the midline. EUR/USD remains on …
