EUR/USD remains offered for a second consecutive day, renews intraday low of late. Bear cross joins downbeat RSI to direct sellers towards three-week-old support line. Corrective pullback needs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Justifies bear cross to approach 1.1290 key support - February 23, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD remains chastened by Russia, energy risks - February 23, 2022
- EUR/USD Rate Outlook Confined by Monthly Range Ahead of US PCE Report - February 23, 2022