EUR/USD picks up bids inside immediate range between 1.1910 and 1.1940. Bearish MACD, 100-day SMA cross over 21-day SMA favor sellers. 200-day SMA, ascending trend line from early November offers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support - March 15, 2021
- How the EUR/USD Affects Gold Miners; Which ETF Will Suffer More? - March 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Easing within range, eyes on US Retail Sales - March 15, 2021