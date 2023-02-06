EMA appears a tough nut to crack for EUR/USD bears. Not only the sustained downside break of the previous key support confluence but the bearish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) also keeps the EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Licks its wounds below 1.0820 key hurdle - February 5, 2023
- USD/JPY bulls capped on the opening gap, bulls remain in control - February 5, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off $22.30-25 support confluence - February 5, 2023