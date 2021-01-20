EUR/USD’s 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern, The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2140, representing mar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks north with falling wedge breakout on 4H - January 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bounced From Critical Fibonacci Support, Bullish Potential Still Limited - January 19, 2021
- Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UEUR) Trading 0.9% Higher - January 19, 2021