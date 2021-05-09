EUR/USD stays firmer around 1.2065-70 amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws near 200-HMA while keeping the previous day’s upside break of a one-week-old falling trend line amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD stays firmer around 1.2065-70 amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws near 200-HMA while keeping the previous day’s upside break of a one-week-old falling trend line amid …