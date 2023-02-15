EUR/USD gives away part of the recent 2-session gains on Wednesday. Further downside lies ahead once the monthly low is breached. EUR/USD could not sustain Tuesday’s bull run to levels just beyond the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Braces For US Inflation Data - February 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Losses could accelerate below 1.0655 - February 15, 2023
- EUR/USD remains offered above 1.0700 ahead of data, Lagarde - February 15, 2023