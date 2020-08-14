EUR/USD Price analysis: Market turns indecisive

EUR/USD is trading near 1.1810 in Asia with signs of indecision on the weekly chart. The previous week’s low of 1.1696 is the level to defend for the bulls. EUR/USD is trading well within the previous …
