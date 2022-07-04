EUR/USD Price Analysis: Near-term view remains negative

EUR/USD rebounds markedly past the 1.0400 mark. The 5-month line near 1.0630 caps the upside so far. EUR/USD extends the bounce off last week’s lows in the 1.0385/80 band on Monday. The inability of …
