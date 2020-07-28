EUR/USD probes a 12-year-long macro bearish trendline. A break higher may remain elusive for some time due to overbought conditions. The American dollar’s relentless sell-off has pushed the EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Nears 12-year-long falling trendline - July 27, 2020
- US Dollar Index Selloff Accelerates Near Pivotal Level - July 27, 2020
- USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension - July 27, 2020