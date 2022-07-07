EUR/USD climbs as high as the 1.0220 region, although the move lacks follow through. The pair’s bearish stance stays everything but abated for the time being. Against that, there is a minor support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Negative view remains unchanged - July 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s rally pauses alongside risk-off - July 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: ECB Policy Meeting Minutes to Test the EUR - July 7, 2022