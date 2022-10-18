The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range, which advocates the Eurozone bulls. The EUR/USD pair has dropped marginally after printing a day’s high at 0.9853 in the Tokyo session. After a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Neutral triangle advocates more consolidation ahead - October 18, 2022
- EUR/USD eases towards 0.9800 as hawkish Fed bets probe DXY bears, EU/German ZEW data eyed - October 17, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Surpasses the 20-DMA hurdle, eyeing the 50-DMA around 0.9930 - October 17, 2022