If bears regain the initiative, they could initially drag the pair to the interim 55-day SMA, today at 1.0639. The loss of this region could open the door to a probable visit to the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) ahead of the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the downside appears 1.0640 - November 13, 2023
- EUR/GBP to tick back below the 0.87 level in the weeks ahead – Rabobank - November 13, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: There is still room for further upside - November 13, 2023