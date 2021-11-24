EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the downside comes 1.1185

EUR/USD drops to new cycle lows in the boundaries of 1.1200. A breach of 1.1200 exposes a deeper pullback to 1.1185. EUR/USD extends the selloff further and flirts with the 1.1200 barrier on Wednesday …
