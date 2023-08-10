EUR/USD spiked above 1.1050 with the initial reaction to the US inflation data but erased a portion of its daily gains afterward. The CPI and the Core CPI rose slightly less than expected on a yearly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside appears 1.1150 - August 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Encouraging US inflation data hits the US Dollar - August 10, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Forecast: Sustained Higher Energy Prices Could Be “EUR Negative” - August 10, 2023