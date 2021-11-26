EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 1.1374

EUR/USD rebounds further and approaches 1.1300 . The next target of now for bulls emerges at 1.1374. EUR/USD adds to the recovery witnessed in the second half of the week and looks to reclaim the …
