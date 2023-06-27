Price action around the pair looks firmer for the time being. That said, the next resistance level of note comes at the psychological 1.1000 barrier ahead of the June peak at 1.1012 (June 22). North from here, the pair is expected to embark on a move to the 2023 top just below 1.1100 (April 26).
