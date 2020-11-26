EUR/USD moves higher and clinches monthly tops near 1.1930. Immediately to the upside now aligns 1.1965 (August 18). EUR/USD gathers extra steam and advances to new monthly highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next target now emerges at 1.1965 - November 25, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off highs but remains supported above $1800 for now - November 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Pressuring Monthly Highs And Poised To Extend Its Advance - November 25, 2020