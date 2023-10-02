EUR/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow range through the Asian session on Monday. The formation of a downward-sloping channel on the daily chart favours bearish traders. A sustained strength beyond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, remains vulnerable to slide further - October 2, 2023
- EUR/USD upsides could remain capped, PMI’s next - October 1, 2023
- GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band - October 1, 2023