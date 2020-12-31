EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the bids around multi-month top around 1.2300

EUR/USD pokes the 32-month high, flashed the previous day, while taking rounds to 1.2305, up 0.12% intraday, during early Thursday. The pair jumped to the multi-month high on Wednesday after clearing …
