EUR/USD is extending its advance to test 1.0800 after softer US CPI inflation data weighed on the Fed rate hike expectations and fuelled a fresh US Dollar sell-off. Earlier in the day, the Euro area …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Outlook shifts to constructive above 1.0800 - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Softer-than-expected US CPI weighs on safe-haven USD - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD will have to extend gains in the near term to solidify chances of the rally extending – Scotiabank - November 14, 2023