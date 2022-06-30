EUR/USD Price Analysis: Oversold RSI probes bears around 1.0450

EUR/USD remains sidelined around fortnight low, pauses two-day downtrend. Oversold RSI line challenges further downside, seven-week-old support lines add to the downside filters. Multiple hurdles to …
