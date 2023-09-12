EUR/USD struggles to continue the winning streak with a mild negative bias, trading around the 1.0740 aligned to the 1.0750 psychological level. The pair experienced upward support due to a pullback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair struggles below 1.0750 to continue the winning streak - September 12, 2023
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive below mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey - September 11, 2023
- The EUR/USD currency pair kicked off the week - September 11, 2023