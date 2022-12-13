A daily close above 1.0600 could pave the way for the EUR/USD toward 1.0700. EUR/USD: Break below 1.0600 could exacerbate a fall to 1.0500. The EUR/USD hit a seven-month high at around 1.0673, but …
