EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1730, teasing the rising wedge confirmation, amid early Friday’s morning in Asia. In addition to the bearish chart formation, a downward sloping trend line from Monday and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Poised for further losses towards 1.1700 - August 12, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates gains below 110.50 amid USD strength - August 12, 2021
- EUR/USD finds support above 1.1720 on a quiet session - August 12, 2021