EUR/USD grinds higher inside a one-month-old bullish triangle. Nearly overbought RSI, sluggish MACD signals hint at limited upside room. Convergence of the key EMAs restricts short-term downside of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints three-day uptrend near 1.0600 inside bullish triangle - December 9, 2022
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling, but EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY Retain Bullish Potential - December 9, 2022
- US PPI Inflation and Consumer Sentiment Eyed: EUR/USD nears resistance - December 8, 2022