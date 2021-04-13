Pre-US CPI report caution trading lifts the US dollar bids. Bullish RSI keeps the upside alive while EUR/USD battles 200-DMA Markets have turned cautious amid the earnings seasons and after Fed Chair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Range play around 200-DMA continues ahead of US CPI - April 12, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD breakout likely in reaction to U.S. CPI - April 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near April’s high but lacking momentum - April 12, 2021