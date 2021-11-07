EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery needs acceptance above 21-DMA

EUR/USD prints fresh 2021 lows on Friday then rebounds. EUR buyers need validation above 21-DMA to unleash further recovery. A daily closing below 1.1512 will revive the downtrend in EUR/USD. EUR/USD …
