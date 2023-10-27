EUR/USD leaves behind part of the recent three-day negative streak and approaches the 1.0700 zone. In case bulls keep pushing, the pair should meet the next hurdle at the round level of 1.0700 prior …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery targets 1.0700 - October 27, 2023
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Flat Ahead of US Core PCE Data - October 27, 2023
- EUR/USD: Softer US Core PCE data could provide some lift – Scotiabank - October 27, 2023