EUR/USD turns lower from 1.0950 for the second straight trading day. Trendline breakout fails to draw bids for the single currency. EUR/USD’s struggle for upside traction continue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rejected again at 1.0950 - April 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Pressuring 1.0890 Fibonacci Support, But Overall Neutral In The Short-Term - April 13, 2020
- EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0920 area on fresh USD weakness - April 13, 2020