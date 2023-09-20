EUR/USD attempts to recover from the previous day’s losses, hovering around 1.0680 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair remains sideways due to the market caution ahead of the interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains sideways around 1.0680, FOMC decision eyed - September 20, 2023
- EUR/USD: Downward bias loses momentum – UOB - September 20, 2023
- EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias, remains below 1.0700 as traders keenly await FOMC - September 19, 2023