EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats 140-pips from 1.1100 towards 1.0980s

The euro dropped 140-pips vs. the greenback, erasing Wednesday’s gains. ECB kept rates unchanged as it aims to lift rates by the end of the year. EUR/USD Price Forecast: Downward biased, might reach …
