EUR/USD prints mild losses around 1.0635 despite recently bouncing off the intraday low. The reason could be linked to the previous day’s U-turn from the 1.0669 level, which in turn allows the major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.0620 support confluence - December 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Continues to Eye $1.07 on Improving Economic Outlook - December 27, 2022
- NZD/USD traces downbeat options market signals to slide beneath 0.6300 - December 27, 2022