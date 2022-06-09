EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.0700 inside bull flag, RSI divergence, ECB in focus

EUR/USD snaps two-day rebound, holds lower ground near intraday bottom. Bullish chart formation joins upbeat RSI signals, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA to keep buyers hopeful. Weekly support line …
