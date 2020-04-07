EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rises back to 1.08, potential double bottom on 1H

EUR/USD looks to be creating a double bottom pattern on the hourly chart. A break above 1.0836 is needed to confirm a price breakout. The American dollar is losing ground in Asia amid the uptick in …
