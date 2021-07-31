EUR/USD extends the bounce above 1.1900 after the Eurozone Q2 Prelim GDP beat estimates with 2%. The US dollar resumes the downside amid improving market mood, as traders ignore downbeat German …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Room for a move to 1.1975 - July 31, 2021
- EUR/USD reverses and jumps toward 1.1845 on Powell’s comments - July 31, 2021
- EUR/USD flirts with 3-week highs near 1.1880 ahead of data - July 31, 2021