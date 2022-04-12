EUR/USD Price Analysis: Room for extra decline near term

EUR/USD resumes the downtrend, retests 1.0850 on Tuesday. Next on the downside comes the 2022 low at 1.0805. EUR/USD fades the bull run to the 1.0900 zone soon after the release of US inflation …
