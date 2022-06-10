EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for extra decline near term

EUR/USD drops sharply to the 1.0520 area on Friday. Further downside could see the 2022 low revisited. EUR/USD adds to Thursday’s losses and prints new multi-week lows near 1.0520 at the end of the …
