The EUR/USD pair consolidates the overnight sharp fall to a two-and-half-week low and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.1000 psychological mark through the Asian session on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below 1.1000, bears flirt with 50% Fibo support - July 28, 2023
- EUR/USD licks post ECB, US GDP inflicted wounds below 1.1000 ahead of German, US inflation clues - July 27, 2023
- FOREX-US dollar rises as strong data push against dovish policy narrative - July 27, 2023