On the flip side, Friday’s swing high, nearing the 1.0600 mark, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the EUR/USD pair towards the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near mid-1.0500s, bearish flag pattern spotted - October 30, 2023
- EUR/USD at risk of fresh decline, Gold breaks $2K - October 29, 2023
- USD/INR stages a modest recovery, focus on RBI’s OMO - October 29, 2023