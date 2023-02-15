Megaphone chart formation, steady RSI (14) favors continuation of sideways performance. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters within one-week-old megaphone trend-widening pattern. EUR/USD remains mostly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws around 1.0750, megaphone pattern advocates further volatility - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Needs a Hawkish Lagarde and Weak US Consumption for $1.08 - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD seeks clear directions above 1.0700, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eye - February 14, 2023