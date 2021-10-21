Convergence of Fibonacci retracements, channel’s support restricts immediate downside. Descending RSI joins double tops around 1.1665-70 to keep bears hopeful. EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.1620 amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 1.1620-15 key support - October 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Double Top at 1.1668? - October 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears gain ground amid resurgent yields - October 21, 2021