EUR/USD erodes part of Friday’s advance to the proximity of 1.1390. Further north from that level comes the 1.1430 zone. EUR/USD comes under selling pressure at the beginning of the year following new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Selling pressure alleviated above 1.1430 - January 3, 2022
- USD/TRY: Upside falters just ahead of 14.0000… for now - January 3, 2022
- EUR/USD recedes from recent tops, back near 1.1330 - January 3, 2022