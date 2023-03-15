EUR/USD melts down and revisits the area of multi-week lows. A deeper drop to the 2023 low should not be ruled out now. EUR/USD comes under heavy selling pressure and fully reverses last week’s strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sharp decline opens the door to extra losses near term - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD could suffer more losses toward 1.0500/50 – Scotiabank - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD nose-dives to 3-day lows and threatens 1.0600 - March 15, 2023