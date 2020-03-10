EUR/USD Price Analysis: Signs of bull exhaustion have emerged

EUR/USD is trading above 1.14 near the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is …
