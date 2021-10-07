EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound

EUR/USD keeps bounce off July 2020 levels in a tight range. Sustained break of a descending trend line from March, fortnight-old resistance line question recovery moves. March 2020 high lures sellers …
